‘Consider plea to allow statue of Karunanidhi’

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the State Revenue Secretary to consider a representation, seeking permission to install statue of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in Madurai, within eight weeks.

The petitioner G Thalapathi, District Secretary of DMK in Madurai, submitted that the former CM was not only a politician but also a renowned Tamil writer and recipient of ‘Raja Rajan’ award.

“Though a similar representation by an organisation for installing late chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s statue was approved, my representation has been kept pending for more than 15 months,” claimed the petitioner and approached the court seeking relief.

The petitioner has suggested nine locations in the city for the statue installation.