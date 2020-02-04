DMK’s organisational polls from February 21

Home States Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK which turned 70 this year, announced its 15th organisational election on Monday. The intra-party election holds significance as it is taking place just before the 2021 Assembly elections. It commences on February 21. Party sources said election of new office bearers for all grass-roots level posts in rural and urban areas are expected to be completed in 6-8 months and the election for the post of president is likely in September, ahead of the birth anniversary of party founder CN Annadurai. 

“Only if the elections are completed by September, the party can gear up for the 2021 polls,” sources added.   Party sources said considering the health of present general secretary K Anbazhagan, a senior functionary like Durai Murugan might be appointed to the post. Former Minister K Ponmudi might get a key post after the rejig.

Meanwhile, DMK relieved Salem east district secretary Veerapandi A Raja and appointed SR Sivalingam as in-charge. Raja has been appointed as secretary to the Election Committee. Similarly, former Minister T M Selvaganapathy has been appointed as in-charge of Salem west district. S Gandhiselvan, in-charge of Namakkal east district has been relieved and KRN Rajeshkumar has been appointed in his place.

