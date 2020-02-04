‘If Darbar distributors approach, govt will help’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Information Minister Kadambur Raju on Monday said, “The State government would try to help the distributors of Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar if they approach us to find a solution to the issue they were facing.”Asked whether the government would help the distributors of Darbar, who have reportedly complained about losses, the Minister said,”There is a body called Producers Council. We will ask the distributors to approach the council and the government will also help them in resolving the issue.” The Minister also said, “No one has approached us so far in this regard.

I came to know about this issue only through the media. I also came across the reports that distributors are claiming good collection for ‘Darbar’.”Answering queries regarding the online ticketing system, the minister said, ”We almost have come to a decision on this during today’s meeting. I hope we will be discussing the mode of execution of this system in the next meeting. At present, there are complaints from the distributors that there is no transparency in the collection for each film. Once the online ticketing system comes into force, everyone concerned can know the exact collection for any film. Besides, transparent functioning of the film industry can be ensured .” The minister also said the government has put forth a proposal for fixing the ticket rate for the special shows for new films, to avoid complaint about collection of exorbitant rates. So, there won’t be black tickets.