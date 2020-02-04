Home States Tamil Nadu

Thanjavur becomes fortress; 5,500 personnel deployed

Director General of Police (DGP) JK Tripathy on Monday reviewed security arrangements for the consecration of the Big Temple to be held on February 5.

By Express News Service

Responding to questions by reporters, Tripathy said it is expected that around 5 lakh devotees would participate in the consecration festival on Wednesday. He added that adequate security arrangements were made for the function. Later, he held a review meeting for police officers at a marriage hall and gave instructions. A Amalraj, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone was also present.

Responding to questions by reporters, Tripathy said it is expected that around 5 lakh devotees would participate in the consecration festival on Wednesday. He added that adequate security arrangements were made for the function. Later, he held a review meeting for police officers at a marriage hall and gave instructions. A Amalraj, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone was also present.

5,500 police for security
J Loganathan, DIG of Thanjavur range told reporters that besides the Big Temple and yagasalai, CCTV cameras have been installed throughout the city. Apart from the already existing CCTs, as many as 192 new cameras have been fixed on account of the festival. In total, 300 cameras are functioning and the police are monitoring the movement of the people, he added.

Twelve temporary police stations have been established and the vehicles are being checked.“As many as 5,500 police personnel are on duty. The police have been divided into 15 groups. Fifteen crime prevention teams, 15 bomb detection and disposal squads have also been formed,” J Loganathan added.

Devotees thronging
Meanwhile, in the evening, large number of devotees thronged the Big Temple to witness arrangements including the lighting arranged in the temple. Cultural programmes have also been arranged in the temple.
Besides the temple, programmes are being organised at five places - Thilakar Thidal, Mani Mandapam, Tolkappiar square, Medical college entrance and the Tamil Sangam entrance in Karanthai.

Big Temple
