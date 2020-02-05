‘Govt on constant vigil to curb adulteration of milk’ 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday reviewed the schemes being implemented by Milk and Dairy Development Department. The Chief Minister chaired a meeting in this regard at the Secretariat where milk products produced and sold by the department were displayed. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and senior ministers took part in the discussions.

Later, answering reporters queries, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development KT Rajenthra Bhalaji said the State government had been keeping constant vigil to prevent adulteration of milk. 500 functionaries from AMMK and DMK join AIADMK Around 500 functionaries from AMMK and DMK on Tuesday joined AIADMK in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. Those who joined AIADMK included AMMK’s Mudukulathur town panchayat secretary Katturaja, councillors of 13 and 15th wards of Mudukulathur Panchayat Union, Bogalur village panchayat member from Ward No.1 and DMK and AMMK functionaries from Ramanathapuram district.

Sportspersons receive incentives from Chief Minister

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday presented cheques for `26 lakh to four sportspersons who have won medals in international events recently. K Jennitha Anto from Tiruchirappalli bagged the IPCA World Women’s title for the sixth time last year. She received a cheque for `20 lakh as incentive. P Vikas and D Adhitya, who won bronze medals in 4x100 metre freestyle relay, and AV Jayaveena, who won 4x200 metre freestyle relay in the 10th Asian Age Group Championships, 2019, in Bengaluru between September 24 and October 2, go `2 lakh each, as incentive from the CM.