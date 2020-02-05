Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Govt on constant vigil to curb adulteration of milk’ 

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday reviewed the schemes being implemented by Milk and Dairy Development Department.  

Published: 05th February 2020 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar convening a review meeting with officials of the Information Technology department at Secretariat | special arrangement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday reviewed the schemes being implemented by Milk and Dairy Development Department.  The Chief Minister chaired a meeting in this regard at the Secretariat where milk products produced and sold by the department were displayed.   Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and senior ministers took part in the discussions.  

Later, answering reporters queries, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development KT Rajenthra Bhalaji said the State government had been keeping constant vigil to prevent adulteration of milk. 500 functionaries from AMMK and DMK join AIADMK Around 500 functionaries from AMMK and DMK on Tuesday joined AIADMK in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. Those who joined AIADMK included AMMK’s Mudukulathur town panchayat secretary Katturaja, councillors of 13 and 15th wards of Mudukulathur Panchayat Union, Bogalur village panchayat member from Ward No.1 and DMK and AMMK functionaries from Ramanathapuram district.

Sportspersons receive incentives from Chief Minister
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday presented cheques for `26 lakh to four sportspersons who have won medals in international events recently. K Jennitha Anto from Tiruchirappalli bagged the IPCA World Women’s title for the sixth time last year. She received a cheque for `20 lakh as incentive. P Vikas and D Adhitya, who won bronze medals in 4x100 metre freestyle relay, and AV Jayaveena, who won 4x200 metre freestyle relay in the 10th Asian Age Group Championships, 2019, in Bengaluru between September 24 and October 2, go `2 lakh each, as incentive from the CM. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
adulteration of milk
India Matters
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR necessary for country: Rajinikanth
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Here's how customs duty hike will affect you!
Sachin Tendulkar being carried by teammates after India won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. (File Photo | PTI)
Sachin's WC triumph shortlisted for Laureus Sporting Moment award 
Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai drapes Bhageerathi Amma with a ponnada on her success. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala centenarian passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus: Baby tests positive just 30 hours after birth
The coronavirus, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, spread over the Lunar New Year holiday. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Surat diamond industry to suffer loss of Rs 8,000 crore
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp