Woman tortured for not bearing male heir, kills self; husband, kids follow suit

By Express News Service

RANIPET: In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old man took his two toddler daughters along with him and committed suicide by jumping in front of a speeding train near Ammoor railway station on Monday.

Katpadi railway police reached the spot and retrieved the maimed bodies. The incident happened hours after his wife hanged herself to death at her house in Kodaikkal village near Sholinghur.

Unable to bear the loss of his wife Nirmala (24), Venkatesan (30) took his daughters - Sanjana Sri (2) and Rithika Sri (1) - to a railway track and jumped in front of Shatabdi Express at around 7.30 pm. On Monday at around 8 am, Nirmala was found hanging inside a room. The police reached the spot and retrieved the body, which was sent for autopsy to Sholinghur government hospital.

Kondampalayam police registered a case under Section 174 (3) (suicide by a woman within seven years of her marriage) of CrPC. Further investigation revealed that Nirmala committed suicide allegedly over harassment and torture by her in-laws.

“Venkatesan and Nirmala got married about five years ago and the couple had two daughters. He was working as Home Nursing consultant in Madurai, while his wife and daughters were residing at Kodaikkal village,” said a police officer, adding that she was tortured by her in-laws for not having given birth to a boy.

Since both the children are daughters, they threatened her that they might marry off their son for the second time for a baby boy. Unable to bear the torture, Nirmala ended her life. Following which, her husband and children followed suit.

Unable to withstand the loss, Venkatesan decided to end his and his daughters’ lives too, the police source added. The officer said that Chengelpet railway police have registered a case. Further investigations are underway.