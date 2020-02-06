500 firms from Chennai will come to Puducherry soon: CM Narayanasamy

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

PONDYCHERRY: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said 500 companies from Chennai will come to Puducherry due to the actions taken by his government. On Wednesday, the Puducherry government, Directorate of School Education and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Puducherry jointly organised a conclave on the theme ‘Evolution of New Age Teaching, It’s Challenges and Opportunities’, at a private hotel in Puducherry.

The Chief Minister, who inaugurated the conclave, said: “CII has informed me about their organisation’s 125th-year celebrations. They have planned many things for supporting Puducherry. They have often shared their ideas regarding the industries that could be brought to Puducherry, and for which concessions can be given. We have accepted 90 per cent of their opinions and in 2016, we came out with a New Industry Policy.”

He continued, “After that, they complained about delay in getting permissions from various departments and so we created a separate agency for it. We also provide subsidies for electric vehicles to prevent pollution and have made new start-up policies for industrialists. Thanks to all these efforts, 500 companies from Chennai will come to Puducherry soon.

“My Singapore visit become an international news. I went there spending my own money and with proper permission. However, thousand questions were raised about it. Industrialists in Singapore are interested in investing in Puducherry. After my visit, many industrialists have visited Puducherry and even on Tuesday, some came. My main aim is to start an IT park in Puducherry to give jobs to 2,000 youth, but I am being mentally tortured, and have lost sleep.” said Narayanasamy further.

“In Puducherry, a gang operates just to stop government work, and this includes some officials. We have all the necessary human resource, educated youth, area and infrastructure to start industries. And many are willing to start industries in Puducherry too, but many are erecting barriers to stop growth.” In other states, only six percentage of people work in private companies, but in Puducherry, 13% are employed in private sector. This is because of the development of industries through tourism. Among 14 lakh people, 1.5 lakh work in private companies and 30,000 in government jobs. If we boost water sports, start a theme park and cruise in Puducherry, more job opportunities will be created,” said Narayanasamy.

“We have 900 cares of land in Puducherry and 600 acres of land in Karaikal. Puducherry government can bring many industries there, but files have been sent to Delhi and even after many visits, we are yet to get permission,” added Narayanasamy. “With changing times, online education without books is being implemented everywhere. Our government is ready to provide iPads to students to help online education system. Are the teachers ready to teach without books? Audio and Video explanation methods have been introduced already in teaching and pass percentage has increased,” said the Chief Minister.