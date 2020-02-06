 A celebration to learn languages

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: ‘Reading Festivals’, an observational cum celebratory initiative is conducted in government primary schools in Karaikal to improve reading, writing and listening skills.

The festival is celebrated on a day of every month in around 80 government primary schools. “We are developing skills using phonetics. The festival is an exhibition of their skills. We use books, teaching aids, and encourage the students to read,” said G Vasanthakumar, a teacher from Government Primary School at Pathakudy in Thirunallar commune.

The objective of the festival is to stimulate the interest of the students in a language that is different from their studying medium. The parents or guardians are invited to the festival to witness the exhibition of communication skills by the children. “'Ready Festival', which we introduced this year, will help eliminate learning disabilities in students.

The festival will also help parents know and understand their children’s communication skills better,” said A Ally, the Chief Educational Officer in Karaikal.

The well-wishers and patrons of the government primary schools in villages are also reportedly, impressed by the education department’s move.

A Raja Mohamed, a 41-year-old social activist, who awarded students in the festival said, “We did not have such motivation when we were studying in school 30 years ago. A few of us had to learn by ourselves. It is great that the students are receiving such motivation now.”