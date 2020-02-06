Coming, special train to Shivamogga

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Division of Southern Railway conducted a publicity and innovation meeting with stakeholders on Wednesday. The meeting, ‘Rise with Rail’, was presided by DRM P Mahesh. Additional DRM K Manoj, senior divisional commercial manager Dr D Vijayamala, divisional commercial manager R Hari Krishnan and representatives from product manufacturers, service providers, railway freight customers, advertisement agencies and various entrepreneurs participated.

The DRM invited new ideas and business promotion avenues available with railways were also showcased. Provision of amenities through CSR funds were also solicited. Assistant commercial manager S J Balamurugan urged participants to utilise facility provided by the railways.

Special train to Shivamogga

A special fare special train would be operated between Shivamogga Town and Central in February and March. It will leave Shivamogga at 11.55 pm on February 17, 24 and March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, and reach Chennai at 11.15 am the next day. Similarly, the train will leave Central at 3 pm on February 18, 25 and March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 and reach Shivamogga at 3.55 am the next day.

3-tier AC coaches

The railways will replace one sleeper class coach with a three-tier AC coach in Coimbatore - Central weekly superfast (from February 14), Nagercoil - Gandhidham Express (from February 11), Rameshwaram - Okha Port Express and Ernakulam - Patna Express (March 13 and March 14 onwards for the two trains), Nagercoil - Shalimar Gurudev Express and Coimbatore - Nizamuddin Kongu superfast (from March 8 and March 9).