I’ll stand up for Muslims, says Rajini while backing CAA

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday expressed his support for the Centre’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act. He asserted that the law does not pose any threat to Muslims, and said he would be the ‘first person’ to support Muslims if they need protection.

“The government has made it clear that none of the existing citizens would be affected by CAA,” he said while addressing the media at his Poes Garden residence. “The question is whether to grant citizenship for people who come into India from neighbouring countries. Some people are creating panic among Muslims here, saying the law will be a big threat for them.”

He then accused some political leaders of ‘instigating’ Muslims. “Some religious leaders are also playing along. It is wrong.” When asked about students who are protesting, his response implied that they too had been instigated. “They must seek guidance from their elders or professors who know about the issue. Politicians will make use of such students for their personal gains,” he said.

“We do not know how the policemen will react against protesting students. If an FIR is filed, then their future is gone,” he said. Claiming that the Congress had brought it in 2010 and 2015, the actor said NPR was necessary for the population census in 2021. “It is to know who belongs to this country, and who have come from foreign countries.” he said.

Oppn flays Rajini’s comments

NRC, he said, has not yet been implemented. “The government is thinking about it. We can comment only after seeing the draft of NRC." The actor's comments have come just days after his remarks on Dravidian icon Periyar created an uproar in the State.

The actor's comments were met with sharp responses from DMK and Congress. "Remarks about students being provoked by political parties are not new," said MK Stalin.

"During the anti-Hindi agitation too, opponents tried to break the protest by saying the students had been provoked by parties. But it was the students who were stubborn and won the battle."