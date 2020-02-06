Home States Tamil Nadu

I’ll stand up for Muslims, says Rajini while backing CAA

The government has made it clear that none of the existing citizens would be affected by CAA,” he said while addressing the media at his Poes Garden residence.

Published: 06th February 2020 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Rajinikanth (Earnings: 100 crore)

Rajinikanth (Earnings: 100 crore)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday expressed his support for the Centre’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act. He asserted that the law does not pose any threat to Muslims, and said he would be the ‘first person’ to support Muslims if they need protection.  

“The government has made it clear that none of the existing citizens would be affected by CAA,” he said while addressing the media at his Poes Garden residence. “The question is whether to grant citizenship for people who come into India from neighbouring countries. Some people are creating panic among Muslims here, saying the law will be a big threat for them.” 

He then accused some political leaders of ‘instigating’ Muslims. “Some religious leaders are also playing along. It is wrong.” When asked about students who are protesting, his response implied that they too had been instigated. “They must seek guidance from their elders or professors who know about the issue. Politicians will make use of such students for their personal gains,” he said.  

“We do not know how the policemen will react against protesting students. If an FIR is filed, then their future is gone,” he said. Claiming that the Congress had brought it in 2010 and 2015, the actor said NPR was necessary for the population census in 2021. “It is to know who belongs to this country, and who have come from foreign countries.” he said.

Oppn flays Rajini’s comments

NRC, he said, has not yet been implemented. “The government is thinking about it. We can comment only after seeing the draft of NRC." The actor's comments have come just days after his remarks on Dravidian icon Periyar created an uproar in the State. 

The actor's comments were met with sharp responses from DMK and Congress. "Remarks about students being provoked by political parties are not new," said MK Stalin.

"During the anti-Hindi agitation too, opponents tried to break the protest by saying the students had been provoked by parties. But it was the students who were stubborn and won the battle."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajinikanth Muslims Citizenship (Amendment) Act CAA
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp