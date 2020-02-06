Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Install facilities to demand taxes’

Residents of Muthuthevar Colony of Virattipathu added the UGD connection is only one of the basic facilities that they lack in their locality.

Published: 06th February 2020 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The corporation has a demand: The residents of its Zone 1 should pay up their underground drainage (UGD) taxes arrears. The residents, however, has an answer ready for the corporation -- 'Install the facility first, then demand taxes.'

Residents of Muthuthevar Colony of Virattipathu added the UGD connection is only one of the basic facilities that they lack in their locality. A decent road and drinking-water pipe connections are some of their long-standing dreams. When they approached the corporation asking for a road, the reply was that a road would be laid after the UGD and water connections are given. That promise has gathered much moss now.

Meanwhile, 58-year-old L Karuppasami went to the corporation office to pay property tax. There, he was told to cough up Rs 13,500 as UGD tax arrears. "The corporation officials said I have not remitted the UGD tax of Rs 1,500 (a year's tax) from 2011," he told TNIE. "The explanation that we do not have UGD connections in our area did not have any effect on them," he added.

L Karuppasami's is not an isolated incident. Take the case of 47-year-old A Sangaiah from Janaki Nagar New Colony in Bethaniapuram who bought a house in the locality recently. Last month, he applied for underground drainage (UGD) connection to his house. He, however, was told that he should pay Rs 12,000 -- tax arrears for a UGD connection that never existed!

"The house was built seven years ago. Since it did not have a UGD connection, I approached the officials to pay a deposit amount for a new connection. The officials refused to accept the deposit and told me to pay the tax arrears."

These were some of the issues raised by the residents of Zone 1 during the grievance redress meeting on Tuesday. Corporation Commissioner S Visakan, who accepted the petitions, has directed officials concerned to look into the issue and take necessary action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UGD Tax corporation
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp