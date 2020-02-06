‘Install facilities to demand taxes’

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The corporation has a demand: The residents of its Zone 1 should pay up their underground drainage (UGD) taxes arrears. The residents, however, has an answer ready for the corporation -- 'Install the facility first, then demand taxes.'

Residents of Muthuthevar Colony of Virattipathu added the UGD connection is only one of the basic facilities that they lack in their locality. A decent road and drinking-water pipe connections are some of their long-standing dreams. When they approached the corporation asking for a road, the reply was that a road would be laid after the UGD and water connections are given. That promise has gathered much moss now.

Meanwhile, 58-year-old L Karuppasami went to the corporation office to pay property tax. There, he was told to cough up Rs 13,500 as UGD tax arrears. "The corporation officials said I have not remitted the UGD tax of Rs 1,500 (a year's tax) from 2011," he told TNIE. "The explanation that we do not have UGD connections in our area did not have any effect on them," he added.

L Karuppasami's is not an isolated incident. Take the case of 47-year-old A Sangaiah from Janaki Nagar New Colony in Bethaniapuram who bought a house in the locality recently. Last month, he applied for underground drainage (UGD) connection to his house. He, however, was told that he should pay Rs 12,000 -- tax arrears for a UGD connection that never existed!

"The house was built seven years ago. Since it did not have a UGD connection, I approached the officials to pay a deposit amount for a new connection. The officials refused to accept the deposit and told me to pay the tax arrears."

These were some of the issues raised by the residents of Zone 1 during the grievance redress meeting on Tuesday. Corporation Commissioner S Visakan, who accepted the petitions, has directed officials concerned to look into the issue and take necessary action.