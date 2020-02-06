Judicial note taken against fake journalist union

By Express News Service

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday took judicial note of a journalist union called All India Anti Corruption Press, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, for which a total of 100 press identity cards have been issued.

A division bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and P Velmurugan, while hearing a plea regarding fake reporters, directed the police to investigate and identify the persons holding such identity cards and take criminal action if they are found to be misusing the name of ‘Government of India’ under the relevant act.