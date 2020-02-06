Karaikal boy shortlisted for national competition for portable writing desk

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: A class 6 student has received a State government award for his innovation and has been shortlisted for a national-level exhibition. Class topper DK Adhavan Somasundharam, a student of Mount Carmel High School in Sellur near Karaikal district, is winning praise for his ‘Portable Writing Desk’ innovation. He has been shortlisted for the national-level ‘Inspire Award’ after winning it in Puducherry. “I devised this to help my sister, who had trouble moving her study desk. My favourite subjects are Mathematics and Science and I want to be an IAS officer. My favourite scientist is Albert Einstein,” said Somasundharam.

He and his sister Adhirai, also a class topper, are motivated by their mother V Deepa, who is a Mathematics teacher in the same school. Somasundharam’s father passed away last year from a heart attack. “I always know Adhavan as a thinking child who likes to be creative. I am glad he is not a textbook kid. His uncles helped him with the carpentry for his innovation,” said Deepa, who lives in Thirunallar.

Puducherry Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan lauded the student and his teachers Brindha and Madhu Priya for the boy’s accomplishment on Tuesday. He also encouraged headmistress Jeyapriya and correspondent Pauline Xavier in developing talents.