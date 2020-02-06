No interim relief for former minister Senthil Balaji

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to grant any relief to DMK MLA V Senthil Balaji on the warrants issued by a magistrate to the Central Crime Branch, Chennai, to search his residences.

Senior counsel S Prabakaran made an urgent mention on Wednesday before Justice PD Audikesavalu who after hearing the plea said such relief cannot be sought in an anticipatory bail application.

“If you are aggrieved by the warrant issued by the magistrate, you have to challenge the order through a separate petition. Such relief cannot be ordered in a bail application,” the judge said. The issue pertains to a complaint lodged against the former minister with CCB alleging that when he was transport minister, he along with his associates, had duped 12 persons to the tune of `2.31 crore promising them to get jobs in state transport corporation.

It was only on Tuesday Senthil Balaji moved an anticipatory bail application and as an interim relief, Justice Audikesavalu orally instructed CCB not to harass Balaji until Friday.

Back story

