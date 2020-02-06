SED suspends govt school teacher arrested on sexual harassment charges

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Following the arrest of a 50-year-old government school teacher in Annur over sexual harassment charges, the School Education Department (SED) has on Wednesday stated that it is suspending the suspect from service.

Further, it has now came to light that as many as 15 female students had dropped a complaint in the school complaint box apart from calling the "Childline" for help on the matter.

The 50-year-old science teacher in question was arrested by the Thudiyalur All Women Police on February 1 under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POSCO) Act, for allegedly sexually harassing six female students. The teacher from Ellappalayam was taking classes for students of classes VI to VIII for the past 23 years in a government higher secondary school, near Annur.

According to sources from the SED, nearly 15 female students had dropped complaints about the teacher in the complaint box present on the school premises in December last year.

Moreover, students had reportedly called the Childline to complain about the suspect. It was after that officials concerned rushed to the school near Annur and conducted an inquiry about the sexual harassment. Students and teachers were questioned separately, said sources.

"Officials informed about the issue to the SED and later, SS Kulam District Educational Officer (DEO) R Geetha conducted an inquiry about the issue. However, it is said that she was not provided with proper information and hence. Students had provided the DEO with letters stating that they were not sexually abused," sources added.

Further, it is also said that the who issue was kept from Chief Educational Officer (CEO) P Ayyananan. However, after the parent of one of the reportedly affected students lodged a complaint against the teacher and the subsequent arrest of the suspect changed matters.

DEO Geetha told TNIE that she was not able to take any actions on the matter earlier because the allegations against the teacher could not be proved.

"Nearly 15 students had placed complaints about the teacher. When I questioned them, the students provided me with contradictory information. Since the allegation was not proved, we could not take any action on the suspect," she told TNIE.

When contacted, CEO P Ayyananan said, "The issue came to my knowledge only after the police arrested the teacher. We are checking the inquiry report that was submitted by DEO Geetha and moreover, we have issued suspension orders to the teacher. Further investigation is on."