Speeding vehicles in Nilgiris spell doom for leopard cats

Motorists come under flak for various reasons and despite efforts to constantly inform them that speed kills, accidents continue to occur in our country at an alarming rate.

Published: 06th February 2020 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 01:20 PM

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Motorists come under flak for various reasons and despite efforts to constantly inform them that speed kills, accidents continue to occur in our country at an alarming rate.

The phrase "speed kills" does not signify humans alone, rather, it constitutes all living beings and especially in areas surrounded by forests, speed kills many wild animals.

The data available with The Nilgiris Forest Department show that Leopard Cat is one wild animal, among many others, that is getting killed frequently by speeding vehicles on roads leading towards Udhagamandalam.

A total of 12 leopard cats (Prionailurus bengalensis) have lost their lives since 2018, having been hit by speeding motorists. Recently, on February 2, a leopard cat was found dead on Coonoor-Ooty Highway.

Sources state that leopard cats cross the Coonoor-Ooty Road, Coonoor-Kotagiri Road, Ooty-Gudalur Road frequently in search of food during night and it is then that they get hit.

Wildlife activists want the forest department to set up announcement boards and issue awareness notices to make the drivers aware of animal movement during night and to dissuade them from operating vehicles in a rash manner when traffic is less. 

According to Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT) Founder N Sadiq Ali, "A vehicle will be allowed to head towards Ooty only after it undergoes proper checking at the Barliyar check post. The forest staff should give pamphlets to drivers asking them to drive slow in order to prevent killing of leopard cats and other wild animals. Likewise, the forest department should also spread awareness at all check posts present across the district.

A considerable number of Lion Tailed Macaque and Bonnet Macaque are also getting killed by speeding vehicles in Valparai despite the fact that awareness is being raised among people, they add.

A senior official from the forest department told TNIE that imposing fine against drivers who kill wild animals is not possible since they receive information about the incident only from other drivers who spot the dead animal.

"We have already placed awareness boards at many places in The Nilgiris to prevent such accidents from happening. We have asked drivers to operate vehicle below a particular speed. However, wild animals, including leopard cats are still getting killed," the official added.

It must be noted that despite opposition from many fronts, the Gudalur-Bandipur Road is closed from 10 pm to 6 am every day, which, say officials has allowed wild animals to move freely.

"There have been no killings since vehicles were stopped from taking the road during night. This is a very good example of wildlife conservation. Earlier, people who depend on public transport were annoyed. However, nobody is affected now," said MTR Field Director K K Kaushal.

Number of leopard cats killed by speeding vehicles in The Nilgiris Forest Division 

  • 2018 - 4
  • 2019 - 5
  • 2020 - 3
