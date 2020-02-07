Education, Transport secretaries transferred

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after the State cancelled public examinations for class V and VIII, the Secretary of School Education department, Pradeep Yadav had been transferred. He has been posted as Secretary to Handloom, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi department.

In a minor reshuffle of IAS officers on Thursday, B Chandra Mohan, who was posted as Secretary to the Transport department on October 10 last year, has been moved out from the department. He has been posted as Secretary to Backward Classes, MBC & Minorities Welfare department.

Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, Managing Director of Overseas Manpower Corporation, has been posted as Secretary to Transport department.Government (FAC) Energy department Secretary Dheeraj Kumar has been named as Secretary to School Education department. Kumar Jayant is to be appointed as Chairman and Managing Director of Overseas Manpower Corporation. Highways Secretary A Karthik will hold additional charge of Secretary to Energy department, said a release.

