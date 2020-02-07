I-T raids a move just to intimidate Vijay: Seeman

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Naam Thamizhar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman on Thursday charged that Income Tax raids at residence of actor Vijay, may been aimed to intimidate him. “Actor Vijay has political interests and the I-T raids could have taken place just to intimidate him,” Seeman told reporters after meeting Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence.

Responding to queries, Seeman criticised actor Rajinikanth, without mentioning his name. “You know which actor is getting more salary than Vijay. That actor got Rs 126 crore apart from GST for a film. Why did the I-T department not go to his place? The department says he need not pay Rs 66 lakh that should be paid by that actor. When he says something, you carry that in the headline. But why do you fail to debate on the Rs 66 lakh due? You are shaping him as a holy person.”

Seeman said Rajinikanth met the press just to eclipse the news about the Kumbhabhisekam being performed in Tamil, after much struggle, at Big temple in Thanjavur. “Why did he not speak to the press the previous day? He says he would raise his voice first if Indian Muslims are affected. Why did he fail to raise his voice against other issues affecting Muslims in the past?” he asked.

On Rajinikanth’s view that CAA was not against Muslims, Seeman said, “The CAA is against all human beings.” He said he along with his party office bearers had put forth eight demands when they met the CM.

They included declaring public holiday for Thai Poosam, early release of seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, declaring Cauvery basin as a protected zone, preventing hydrocarbon and other projects, policy decision to rejecting NPR and NRC and dual citizenship for Lankan Tamil refugees. Meanwhile, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, said,” The IT department acted on information it received. So, there is no political motive to it.”