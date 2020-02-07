Home States Tamil Nadu

I-T raids a move just to intimidate Vijay: Seeman

Says CAA is against all human beings; puts forth 8 demands to CM

Published: 07th February 2020 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Naam Thamizhar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman meeting CM Edappadi K Palaniswami at the later’s residence on Thursday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Naam Thamizhar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman on Thursday charged that Income Tax raids at residence of actor Vijay, may been aimed to intimidate him.  “Actor Vijay has political interests and the I-T raids could have taken place just to intimidate him,” Seeman told reporters after meeting Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence. 

Responding to queries, Seeman criticised actor Rajinikanth, without mentioning his name. “You know which actor is getting more salary than Vijay. That actor got Rs 126 crore apart from GST for a film. Why did the I-T department not go to his place? The department says he need not pay Rs 66 lakh that should be paid by that actor. When he says something, you carry that in the headline. But why do you fail to debate on the Rs 66 lakh due? You are shaping him as a holy person.”

Seeman said Rajinikanth met the press just to eclipse the news about the Kumbhabhisekam being performed in Tamil, after much struggle, at Big temple in Thanjavur. “Why did he not speak to the press the previous day? He says he would raise his voice first if Indian Muslims are affected. Why did he fail to raise his voice against other issues affecting Muslims in the past?” he asked. 

On Rajinikanth’s view that CAA was not against Muslims, Seeman said, “The CAA is against all human beings.” He said he along with his party office bearers had put forth eight demands when they met the CM.

They included declaring public holiday for Thai Poosam, early release of seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, declaring Cauvery basin as a protected zone, preventing hydrocarbon and other projects, policy decision to rejecting NPR and NRC and dual citizenship for Lankan Tamil refugees. Meanwhile, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, said,” The IT department acted on information it received. So, there is no political motive to it.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Seeman Vijay IT raids I-T department
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp