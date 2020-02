By Express News Service

A hermit fisherman, who was meditating at sea near Vedaranyam, left officials puzzled. When inquired, Kaliyaperumal, who is a senior citizen, said he was living on his float in the sea fishing for crabs. He said he meditates for days, leaving his nets and bait in the water.

The fisher had tied his float to a tractor on the shore with a 100-metre-long rope to avoid drifting away., He had a cellphone, powerbank, and other essentials in a little hut on the float.