Home States Tamil Nadu

Notice to I-T dept over ‘benami’ transaction

The petitioner submitted he and his family run a jewellery business, Lakshmi Jewellery. In 2000, they ventured into business of rendering foreign exchange and travel-related services and started BBPL.

Published: 07th February 2020 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2020 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Naveen Baalaji, a resort owner from Puducherry, alleged to be involved in transacting Rs 148 crore demonetised notes from VK Sasikala, has moved Madras High Court challenging an order of Income-Tax department terming him her ‘benami’ and provisionally attaching all his properties. Admitting the plea, Justice Anita Sumanth issued notice to Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax (Benami prohibition) and adjourned the case to February 19.

Petitioner submitted that Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act was invoked on him. He was director of Bonjeur Bonheur Private Limited, which sold a resort near Puducherry, ‘Ocean Spray’ for Rs 168 crore. Of this, Rs 148 crore was paid through demonetised notes.

The petitioner submitted he and his family run a jewellery business, Lakshmi Jewellery. In 2000, they ventured into business of rendering foreign exchange and travel-related services and started BBPL.

In 2009, it ventured into hospitality business and it failed, the family was forced to sell the resort and one Senthil, an advocate forced them to accept Rs 148 crore in old currencies through another person Kumar. The family was paid only Rs 135 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Instant allotment of e-PAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (File photo | EPS)
IIMB ranks 3rd in MOOC performance among B-Schools globally
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo| AFP)
 Labuschagne special, reminds me most of myself: Tendulkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp