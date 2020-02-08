Coronavirus threat: No ban on sailing to China

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Union government has directed major ports across India to screen all seafarers and passengers for coronavirus. Director general of Shipping Amitabh Kumar told Express that Shipping Ministry has issued guidelines to sailors while visiting the infected nation and ruled out a ban similar to the one on flights operating to China.

“Our sailors are sailing in different flagships and it is difficult to ban the vessels going to other country and we are issuing advisories,” said Kumar. His statement comes after 61 people from a Japanese Cruise vessel have tested positive for the virus. The Japanese government has quarantined the ship, the Diamond Princess, with more than 3,700 crew and passengers aboard. He also said that there has been no such request to ban ships sailing to China by the sailors Union or officers Union. “If the sailor who doesn’t want to sail can opt out,” said Kumar.

Manoj Joy, Community development manager of Sailors Society, told Express maritime stakeholders and WHO should take a call on ships visiting China. Meanwhile, Stephen Cotton, SRI Advisory Board Member and General Secretary of the International Transport Federation (ITF) has said that ITF is closely following all advice from the World Health Organisation regarding the outbreak.

