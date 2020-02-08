Man gets 20 yrs in jail for raping 2 daughters

By Express News Service

ERODE: Erode Fast Track Mahila Court sentenced a 48-year-old man to 20 years imprisonment for raping his two daughters in 2016. Sessions Judge Malathi pronounced the verdict on Friday, and slapped Rs 10,000 fine on the convict, identified as Gurunathan from Perundurai. He was found guilty under Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

According to sources, Gurunathan raped his two daughters (aged 7 and 8 years) when his wife was not at home in November 2016. The victims, born to Gurunathan’s second wife, claimed that they were threatened not to disclose it to anyone. When the duo confided to their mother, the latter filed a complaint with Perundurai Police. The judge asked the collector to provide Rs 2 lakh each to the girls from Tamil Nadu Government’s Victims’ Compensation Fund, been allocated for sexual abuse victims.

14 years in jail for 74-year-old

Palanisamy (74), of Kavindapadi Pudur. was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl in 2018. He was found guilty under Section 9 of the POCSO Act, and slapped a fine of Rs 4,000.

Sources said the child was his relative. In January 2018, he had sexually abused her when she was playing in front of her house. When the child revealed it to her parents, they filed a complaint at Gobichettipalayam All Women’s Police Station.