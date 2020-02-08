No cases of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu so far: Health Secretary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Senior doctors and health department officials, along with IAS officers, are on a State tour to inspect isolation wards and for preparedness assessment on coronavirus, especially in districts bordering Kerala, said Beela Rajesh, health secretary.

“So far over 17,000 passengers have been screened and 1,603 are under observation. The State has tested 36 samples, 32 were negative and results of four is awaited. So, as of now there is no case of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu.” Beela Rajesh further said there are 11 people under observation at hospitals. Also, samples of 83 people who are in quarantine centres in Delhi, came negative.