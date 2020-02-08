Home States Tamil Nadu

Post-Pulwama, first Pakistan team on Indian trip

Pakistan Wrestling Federation operational manager Farid Ali confirmed the development and said their participation at the Asian Championships is certain.

Published: 08th February 2020 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After much dilly-dallying, Pakistan wrestlers are set to become the first athletes from the neighbouring country to compete in an international event in India since the Pulwama terror attack last year. As reported by this newspaper, the Indian High Commission that had not been “accepting” visa applications from Pakistan team, has finally accepted them.  

Pakistan Wrestling Federation operational manager Farid Ali confirmed the development and said their participation at the Asian Championships is certain. “Yes, it’s done. We expect to get visas in a couple of days,” he said. The event is scheduled in New Delhi from February 18 to 23.

“After clearance from the ministry of external affairs, the Indian High Commission has accepted passports and visa applications from the Pakistan wrestlers on Friday,” an official of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) said. Only home ministry nod is awaited. India was under pressure after National Olympic Committee of Pakistan wrote to International Olympic Committee and the United World Wrestling of the application rejection. 

Chinese team doubtful for Asian C’ships 

Even as the Indian government started process to grant visas to grapplers from Pakistan on Friday, it is still undecided on Chinese wrestlers, making the hope of their participation glimmer with each passing day. 
Earlier, China had sent a list of 40-member contingent comprising 30 grapplers for the Asian Championships slated in New Delhi from February 18 to 23. However, coronavirus outbreak seems to have derailed both the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and China’s plan to compete in the event.

“It looks difficult now though the federation has not given up hope. Precautionary and preventive measures have been put in place due to the medical emergency across the globe and India is no different. Even the UWW office-bearers, who hold Chinese passports, are finding it difficult to get visas for the Asian event,” a WFI official told this daily.

The WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh though affirmed a couple of days ago that he has received assurance from the Indian government in this regard but latest developments in the wake of the outbreak in China indicate towards possibility of non-participation of country’s grapplers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan wrestlers pulwama Pakistan
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Ailing 40-day-old baby shifted to Bengaluru from Mangaluru in 4 hours
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Gallery
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
Despite being hit with a crisis due to the economic slowdown, India's carmakers are still rolling out new models for the country's petrolheads. Here's a look at what they have on offer.
Auto Expo 2020: Sleek next-gen models unveiled by carmakers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp