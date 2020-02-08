Post-Pulwama, first Pakistan team on Indian trip

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After much dilly-dallying, Pakistan wrestlers are set to become the first athletes from the neighbouring country to compete in an international event in India since the Pulwama terror attack last year. As reported by this newspaper, the Indian High Commission that had not been “accepting” visa applications from Pakistan team, has finally accepted them.

Pakistan Wrestling Federation operational manager Farid Ali confirmed the development and said their participation at the Asian Championships is certain. “Yes, it’s done. We expect to get visas in a couple of days,” he said. The event is scheduled in New Delhi from February 18 to 23.

“After clearance from the ministry of external affairs, the Indian High Commission has accepted passports and visa applications from the Pakistan wrestlers on Friday,” an official of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) said. Only home ministry nod is awaited. India was under pressure after National Olympic Committee of Pakistan wrote to International Olympic Committee and the United World Wrestling of the application rejection.

Chinese team doubtful for Asian C’ships

Even as the Indian government started process to grant visas to grapplers from Pakistan on Friday, it is still undecided on Chinese wrestlers, making the hope of their participation glimmer with each passing day.

Earlier, China had sent a list of 40-member contingent comprising 30 grapplers for the Asian Championships slated in New Delhi from February 18 to 23. However, coronavirus outbreak seems to have derailed both the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and China’s plan to compete in the event.

“It looks difficult now though the federation has not given up hope. Precautionary and preventive measures have been put in place due to the medical emergency across the globe and India is no different. Even the UWW office-bearers, who hold Chinese passports, are finding it difficult to get visas for the Asian event,” a WFI official told this daily.

The WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh though affirmed a couple of days ago that he has received assurance from the Indian government in this regard but latest developments in the wake of the outbreak in China indicate towards possibility of non-participation of country’s grapplers.