Rupture in ONGC pipeline spews oil in Tamil Nadu farmland

By Express News Service

TIRUVARURU: Crude oil spilling from a rupture in ONGC pipeline damaged blackgram cultivated in

a land nearby.

Pannerselvam, a farmer in Moolangudi village in Koothanallur cultivated paddy in his field during the samba season. After harvest, he had sown black gram in his one acre and the crop started sprouting.

On Friday, there was a rupture in the pipeline laid by ONGC through his field and crude oil started stagnating in the field. Pannerselvam informed police and officials of ONGC.

Due to stagnation of the crude oil the black gram crop would be completely lost, the farmer complained. ONGC officials rushed to the spot and made arrangements to plug the leak. They also held talks with the farmer.

A P Rajasekaran, corporate communications in charge of Cauvery Asset, ONGC Karaikal told TNIE that the leak has been plugged and the farmer has been assured of compensation.