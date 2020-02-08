Sand mafia men attempt to murder inspector

By Express News Service

KARUR: A gang of illegal sand miners attempted to knock down a sub-inspector attached to Palaviduthi police station here on Thursday night. This comes nearly a year after a special branch officer was killed in Tirunelveli district attempting to nab illegal sand miners.

The victim, Thangavel, who escaped with injuries, was inspecting sand-laden lorries near Sanghanam Garden at Vinobajjipuram when it happened. Police sources said Thangavel intercepted a gang allegedly smuggling sand from a nearby river and asked for documents.

“As the occupants of the tractor failed to produce papers, he asked them to get down for an inquiry. But, the driver allegedly tried to knock him down,” sources added.

Thangavel was taken to a private hospital in Manapparai. 4 suspects were arrested on Friday and 8 vehicles, including trucks and earthmovers, were seized. Further investigation is on.