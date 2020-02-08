Sand smugglers attack SI during inspection in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

KARUR: A group of sand smugglers on Thursday night tried to knock down a sub-inspector of

police with a tractor when he intercepted their sand-laden lorries.

Thangavel, working as Sub-Inspector in Palaviduthi police station was inspecting vehicles near Sandhanam garden at Vinobajipuram. He intercepted a gang which was loading sand from the river nearby and asked documents for transporting sand.

As they failed to produce, he asked them to get down from the vehicle for an inquiry. One of the drivers allegedly tried to run Thangavel over with a sand-laden tractor. Thangavel sustained injuries and was taken to a private hospital at Manapparai.

Based on his complaint, a case has been filed against the gang under Sections 294(b), 332, 379, 427, 307 & 506(ii) of the IPC and Mines & Minerals Development and Regulation Act, 1957. Police are on the lookout for all the four suspects M Ajay, P Nagappan and L Selvam of Sennampatti in Kadavur, and M Senthil of Servaikaranur.

4 held for smuggling sand

Police on Friday arrested four persons trying to smuggling sand from Vadaseri near Innamkulathur in Tiruchy. Eight vehicles including trucks and earthmovers were seized. Further probe is on.