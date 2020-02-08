Thanjavur Big Temple consecration: Corporation gives sanitation workers Rs 1000 as incentive

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A total of 1,272 sanitation workers deployed in Thanjavur from several municipalities for the consecration of Big Temple were felicitated on Friday.

Collector M Govinda Rao handed over Rs 1000 to each of the workers and a certificate of appreciation. While around 120 tonnes of garbage used to be collected in a day, on the day of consecration 220 tonnes was collected and disposed by the workers.

As many as 300 garbage bins were placed across the city. The collector commended sanitation workers who worked round the clock and ensured the city was clean.

“The expectation of people has gone up with the cleanliness maintained during the festival”, he said pointing out this was possible as more workers from other municipalities were deployed.

“Now the 610 workers of the Thanjavur City corporation have to maintain the cleanliness of the

city”, he added.

According to officials of Thanjavur city corporation, as many as 610 workers from Thanjavur City corporation and 657 workers from other corporations, including Tiruchy and Madurai, and municipalities were deployed in the city.