‘Will withdraw complaint against Forest Minister’

Minor’s mother said Sreenivasan promised sanction of pension to the family and also a job to her daughter

Published: 08th February 2020 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: State Forest Minister Dindigul C Sreenivasan on Friday met the 14-year-old tribal boy whom he had asked to help remove his footwear at the inauguration of the annual rejuvenation camp at Theppakadu and expressed his regret for the incident.

The minor’s family, friends and villagers from Theppakadu were brought to the Tamizhagam guest house in special buses, where they met the minister, officials said. The meeting lasted for about an hour. The minor’s parents, after the meeting, said that they would withdraw the complaint filed against the minister.  Though the two boys, whom the minister had gestured at the elephant camp, were not allowed to speak to reporters, the mother of the 14-year-old minor said the minister expressed his regret adding that she was satisfied with it.

She also said that the complaint lodged against the minister at Masinagudi police station would be withdrawn. “The minister said that he would sanction a pension for our family and also provide a job for my daughter,” she added. During a press conference, Sreenivasan said that he had expressed his regret on the matter. Further, he said that the villagers had submitted a charter of demands for the betterment of their lives.

Outside the guest house, members of various outfits, including the Social Justice Party raised slogans against the minister for his actions. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) and few other supporting organisations have submitted a petition at Coimbatore City Police Commissionerate urging the police to file a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the minister.

Moral science books sent
A day after Forest Minister Dindigul C Srinivasan apologised to a tribal boy for seeking his help to remove footwear, members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Untouchability Elimination Front (UEF) sent moral science books to him on Thursday.  Speaking to TNIE, Rajesh, one of the protesters, said, “The viral video where Minister Srinivasan was seen seeking help from a tribal boy to remove his footwear during the inauguration of an elephant camp in Theppakkadu is condemnable. Many persons have sought action against the minister under the SC/ST Act.”

“We believe he should respect anyone regardless of their age. So, the books written by EVR Periyar have been sent to the minister by post,” added Rajesh.

VCK demands resignation of min
Madurai: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi cadre lodged a complaint on Friday, at the City Commissioner’s office demanding that Forest Minister be booked under SC/ST(POA) Act. VCK’s urban district secretary P Kathiravan told TNIE, “The minister is an elected representative and had taken an oath to treat all as equal.” He added, “He has to be arrested under SC/ST Act and should step down from the ministerial post.” ENS

