Coimbatore couple deny son money for booze, murdered

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 31-year-old man was arrested on Saturday evening for allegedly murdering his aged parents after they refused to give money to buy liquor. The accused Karthi, son of P Sundaram (75) and Thulasi (70), used to reside with his parents and relatives at Indira Colony in Vellimalaipattinam village near Viraliyur in the outskirts of the district. A tippler, he reportedly used to work as a coolie.

According to the police, Karthi used to force his parents for money and it often led to arguments between the trio. However, things took a turn for the worse on Friday.During an argument, agitated Karthi reportedly assaulted the couple and neighbours had to interfere to pacify him, police said.

“After the couple fell asleep, around 2 am on Saturday, Karthi hacked them with a sickle and fled the scene,” the police claimed, adding that the weapon was left behind.The duo was found dead by neighbours in the morning. Based on information, Alandurai police rushed to the spot and sent bodies to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Woman found murdered, jewellery stolen

Chennai: A woman aged 56 was found murdered in her house at Avadi on Saturday. Gold jewellery she was wearing had been stolen, police said. The deceased, Mallika, was staying alone as her husband died a few years ago. On Saturday, some neighbours found the house open but Mallika was not to be seen. When they went inside, they saw her lying in a pool of blood with injury marks on neck and shoulder. Police said gold jewels, including a chain, was stolen.