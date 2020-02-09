Cops keep tabs on POCSO Act offenders; open history sheets

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Against the backdrop of crime against women and children, the Tiruchy police have opened history sheets for 222 people found guilty under the POCSO Act and are monitoring their activities, said V Balakrishnan, DIG Tiruchy Range.

He was speaking at an outreach programme to sensitize media personnel on how to report cases of crime against women and children.

On asked about the steps taken by the police to prevent such crimes, he said, “222 people from the Tiruchy range were found guilty under the POCSO Act since 2012. We are preparing history sheets against them and monitoring their activities to make sure they do not commit crimes.” The Tiruchy range includes

Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Karur, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts.

He added, "To raise awareness about women and children safety, we are creating police clubs in schools and conducting decision-making sessions every week at villages to under their problems and educate them about various laws. We are also educating them about various Acts and teaching them self defense."

Members from various media organizations, legal experts and the police including Tiruchy SP Ziaul Hique talked about the POCSO Act, the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 228A (punishment for publishing the name of the victim) of the Indian Penal Code.

The experts asked the attendees to make sure that the identity of the victims in such cases are not shared anywhere, as it is not permitted by law and can cause emotional and mental stress to the victims.

During the programme, police and investigation officials from the Tiruchy range were felicitated for their extra-ordinary work in nabbing criminals