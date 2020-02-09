Coronavirus outbreak: Chinese tourist sent packing hours after arrival at Rameswaram

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: A 25-year-old Chinese tourist who arrived in the town on Saturday morning was sent back after his stay created a flutter among locals, although the tourist did not show symptoms of Coronavirus infection.

According to sources, Sengh is a native of Anhui, a Chinese province located more than 450 kilometres away from Wuhan province, the epicentre of novel Coronavirus outbreak. He reportedly reached India (Kolkata) on January 24 on a tourist visa.

Sengh reached Rameswaram on Saturday around 9 am and checked in at a private hotel.

Panic-stricken over Sengh's country of origin, the hotel management alerted police who in turn informed the revenue officials and health officials, sources said, adding that a preliminary screening was conducted on the man at the hotel.

"He was not symptomatic and was in good health. In order to avoid a panic situation, he was asked if he was willing to be in isolation for 14 days as per protocol or to leave the country. He agreed hesitantly to return to China," sources said.

An air ticket from Madurai to Chennai was arranged for him, the source said, adding he was taken in an exclusive taxi from Rameswaram with his N95 mask on, even as a medical team tailed the taxi.

In the meantime, officials at Madurai as well as immigration officials at Chennai airport were also informed.

After reaching Madurai airport around 5 pm, Sengh boarded his Chennai flight at 6 pm in the presence of health department officials of Ramanathapuram district, who reportedly took special permission to go beyond the boarding point to ensure he had boarded the aircraft.