Male candidate declared winner in Tamil Nadu village panchayat seat reserved for women

The incident came to the limelight after the list of winners were uploaded online.

Published: 09th February 2020 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 12:08 PM

By Express News Service

KARUR: Due to the negligence of election officials, a male candidate was declared as the winner
for the post reserved for women.

A Krishnamoorthy, of Krishnarayapuram, won the post of village panchayat ward member at ward 6 in Sithalavai panchayat at Krishnarayapuram union, which was actually reserved for women. The election took place on December 30.

One A Jeyaseelan of Karupoor and Krishnamoorthy contested for the village panchayat ward member post and in the indirect election that took place on January 11, Krishnamoorthy was elected as the Vice-Chairman.

The incident came to the limelight after the list of winners were uploaded online. Following this, the results were declared void and re-elections are to be held for the same post in 6th ward.

However, officials are yet to receive a word from the Election Commission. The district administration told TNIE that action would be taken against Returning Officer (RO) and Assistant RO of Krishnaryapuram Union for negligence and irresponsibility.

