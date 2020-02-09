Prime suspect in petrol bunk murder surrenders

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The murder case of petrol bunk manager Seenuvasan took a new turn with prime suspect Azhar surrendering at Tiruchy court on Thursday and Villupuram DIG Santhoshkumar issuing suspension order to Inspector Robinson for dereliction of duty. Sub-inspectors Bharanidharan, Baskar and head constable Ramkumar were also transferred in connection with the murder case.

On Tuesday, an eight-man gang threw a country bomb at Seenuvasan, hacked him to death and fled. Preliminary investigation revealed that in March 2018, the petrol bunk owner, Prakash, was threatened for mamool (extortion) by a rowdy gang.

As he refused to pay, the gang attempted to throw a petrol bomb at his house. While two persons belonging to the gang were arrested, the mastermind, Azhar, was absconding. Robinson had not taken proper steps to arrest Azhar, sources said. On a hunch that Azhar could be the prime accused in Seenuvasan’s murder, the police had launched a hunt for him and he surrendered.