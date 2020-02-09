Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth believes in Hindu dharma, not Hindutva, will float political party by June: Thiyagarajan

Thiyagarajan claimed that the 2021 Assembly polls will be a direct fight between DMK and Rajnikanth.

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth will launch his political party by May or June. (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Amid speculations of Tamil cinema superstar Rajinikanth's officially wading into politics, his close aide Karate Thiyagarajan on Sunday said the actor will launch a political party by May or June this year.

"Rajinikanth will launch his political party maximum by May or June," Thiyagarajan told ANI.

Lambasting political rivals BJP and DMK, Thiyagarajan said that Rajnikanth believes in "Hindu dharma but not Hindutva".

"DMK chief MK Stalin should do his homework to face Rajinikanth. He is talking much about Rajinikanth these days. He says Rajinikanth words become headlines easily," he said

"(MK) Stalin is already defeated by AIAMDK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami in by-polls. He is in a disappointment mode. That is why he speaks again and again against Rajinikanth and claims that 90 per cent of Hindus are DMK cadres," he said.

Claiming that 2021 Assembly polls will be a direct fight between DMK and Rajnikanth, he said: "Rajinikanth will become Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu."

"You will see that the followers of DMK and AIADMK, as well as those of M Karunanidhi and MG Ramachandran (former Chief Minister) will support Rajinikanth when he starts a party officially," he added.

Thiyagarajan's comments came hours after Tamilaruvi Manian, another close of Rajinikanth, denied having made any comments regarding the launch of a political party by April this year.

"It has been wrongly reported. I was misquoted. I did not say that Rajinikanth would start his party in April or that by September he will begin a statewide tour to meet people," Manian told ANI over phone.

He asserted he has "no right" to speak on behalf of Rajinikanth.

"There is a lot of difference between 'maybe and 'will be'. I am a founder of Gandhiya Makkal Iyyakkam. It is Rajinikanth who is going to launch a party. He has to disclose it, I am no one. I am just his friend," he said.

Rajinikanth had first announced his willingness to form a political party in December 2017. 

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

