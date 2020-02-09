Sastra releases book on Nani Palkhivala

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The Sastra Law School and Palkhivala Foundation jointly released a book on Nani Palkhivala, one of India’s most prominent jurists, on Friday. The book titled ‘Essays and Reminiscences’ is a collection of essays by judges, advocates and industrialists.

The book was edited by senior advocate Arvind Datar and was released by Madras High Court Justice TS Sivagnanam. According to a statement issued by Sastra, Justice Sivagnanam was emphatic said that Nani Palkhivala was a legend and easily the most influential individual in contemporary times.

Following the book release, a discussion on the Budget 2020 was moderated by Sastra Vice-Chancellor S Vaidhyasubramaniam. Senior advocate N Venkatraman and professor R Vaidyanathan took part in the discussion.