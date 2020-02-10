Home States Tamil Nadu

AWBI nod awaited for reviving animal birth control centre

The stray dog menace is increasing in the city even as the Rs 90-lakh animal birth control (ABC) facility established by the Corporation has not been functioning for the past four months.

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The stray dog menace is increasing in the city even as the Rs 90-lakh animal birth control (ABC) facility established by the Corporation has not been functioning for the past four months. However, sources said the civic body recently selected another NGO to run the centre and it is likely to resume operations soon.

The facility stopped operations as the NGO that was running it earlier suddenly pulled out. Though several NGOs had since approached the civic body, most did not have the necessary qualifications to meet Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) criteria. “Recently, we invited applications from AWBI-certified NGOs to run the ABC centre. We selected one and would convey their details to AWBI. After getting the necessary permission, we would resume operations of the facility in Woraiyur,” a senior Corporation official said.

Residents said the civic body and AWBI should take necessary steps to ensure smooth functioning of this centre. “The Corporation should ensure the centre does not face a similar situation in the future. Otherwise, they would not be able to bring down the stray dog population. They should also take necessary measures to control the stray cattle menace in the city,” said Tiruchy resident R Ravikumar.

Sources said the civic body would not be able to control the stray cattle menace without establishing a cattle pound in the city. “The ABC centre can accommodate 30 dogs at a time. Once it starts functioning, we would be able to reduce the stray dog menace. But in the case of stray cattle, we do not have a shelter to keep them. The city has two gaushalas, but they are meant for cattle donated by Srirangam temple devotees. The government needs  to construct a cattle shelter ,” an official said.

