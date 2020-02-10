No foul play in Group 2, junior architect exams: TNPSC secretary K Nanthakumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission secretary K Nanthakumar has denied allegations of foul play in group 2 and junior architect exams and said the commission’s investigation found nothing wrong, adding counselling for group 2 postings will be carried out next week, as per schedule.

In a statement on Saturday, Nanthakumar said media reports and rumours on social media claimed that an unfair number of students born in 1997 had cleared the group 2 exam. “After detailed investigation, we found these allegations to be untrue,” he said.

Speaking about allegations for the junior architect posting interview, 31 out of the 39 candidates called for interview wrote their selection exams in Chennai, Nanthakumar said, “The 31 had written in three different centres spread across 21 different exam halls, adding counselling conducted for the post continues to be valid.”