Over 900 immovable assets listed for auction at IOB fair

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Overseas Bank Assets Fair kicked off at Vijaya Mahal in T Nagar on Saturday. The two-day event showcased over 900 immovable properties listed for auction under SARFAESI Act, in Chennai, Salem, Erode, Kancheepuram, Puducherry and Vellore. Inaugurated by bank’s executive directors K Swaminathan and Ajay Kumar Srivastav, the fair displays residential houses, flats, vacant lands, industrial and commercial complexes.

The auction will be conducted on February 28 and March 19. Swaminathan said the bank was not interested in the sale of properties and that the objective was to settle dues with the customers amicably.

Ajay Kumar Srivatsava said the event will be a win-win situation for customers and the bank. The display has authenticated legal opinion & valuation reports readily available for the convenience of customers. The bank has also in place a Retail Mart Desk which provides CIBIL score of persons.