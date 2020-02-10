Poor response to Corporation’s tax collection drive

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Corporation has embarked on efforts to complete tax collection by February 15. Officials said the civic body has so far received about 40 per cent of tax collections.

According to sources, the Corporation is expected to receive about Rs 35 crore from residents and commercial establishments in various taxes this financial year. “We are expecting the remaining taxpayers to pay in the coming days. Otherwise, we would start disconnecting their water and sewage connections,”

Corporation Commissioner S Sivasubramaniam said. Officials said the civic body has spent Rs 13 lakh to send tax demand notices to taxpayers. “We have sent about three lakh notices through India Post to remind taxpayers. We hope residents would cooperate with the Corporation,” said Sivasubramaniam.

Meanwhile, officials said the Corporation has started taking action against traders who are not paying rent to the civic body. “We have already sealed some hotels and shops for not paying rent. A few merchants who are operating in Corporation buildings have not paid rent and we would take action against them in the coming days,” said officials.

Sources said legal tussles with tenants have led to delays in action being taken against them. “Recently, we sealed a lodge and shop in front of the railway station for not paying rent. The two tenants combined owe Rs 3 crore to the Corporation. We were unable to take action against them earlier as their cases were pending in court for about two years. However, the court recently granted us permission to seal those properties. We have a few other such cases,” a source said.

With the deadline for tax collection ending on February 15, sources said officials have started preparing the list of major defaulters. “After assessing the response of taxpayers this week, we would decide the course of action. We have given sufficient time to taxpayers, so there is no plan to extend the deadline,” said sources.