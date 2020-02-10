Home States Tamil Nadu

Poor response to Corporation’s tax collection drive

The Corporation is expected to receive about Rs 35 crore from residents and commercial establishments in various taxes this financial year.

Published: 10th February 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Corporation has embarked on efforts to complete tax collection by February 15. Officials said the civic body has so far received about 40 per cent of tax collections.

According to sources, the Corporation is expected to receive about Rs 35 crore from residents and commercial establishments in various taxes this financial year. “We are expecting the remaining taxpayers to pay in the coming days. Otherwise, we would start disconnecting their water and sewage connections,”

Corporation Commissioner S Sivasubramaniam said. Officials said the civic body has spent Rs 13 lakh to send tax demand notices to taxpayers. “We have sent about three lakh notices through India Post to remind taxpayers. We hope residents would cooperate with the Corporation,” said Sivasubramaniam.

Meanwhile, officials said the Corporation has started taking action against traders who are not paying rent to the civic body. “We have already sealed some hotels and shops for not paying rent. A few merchants who are operating in Corporation buildings have not paid rent and we would take action against them in the coming days,” said officials.

Sources said legal tussles with tenants have led to delays in action being taken against them. “Recently, we sealed a lodge and shop in front of the railway station for not paying rent. The two tenants combined owe Rs 3 crore to the Corporation. We were unable to take action against them earlier as their cases were pending in court for about two years. However, the court recently granted us permission to seal those properties. We have a few other such cases,” a source said.

With the deadline for tax collection ending on February 15, sources said officials have started preparing the list of major defaulters. “After assessing the response of taxpayers this week, we would decide the course of action. We have given sufficient time to taxpayers, so there is no plan to extend the deadline,” said sources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
tax collection Corporation
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp