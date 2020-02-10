Tamil Nadu man sexually assaults 16-year-old niece, nabbed

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 35-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting and impregnating his niece, near here.

The victim, who is 16 years of age and is studying class XI, came to know about her pregnancy after undergoing medical examinations at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

According to the police, the minor was first sexually assaulted in June last year by her uncle when she went to attend nature’s call in the night near her house situated at a village near Madukkarai.

It is said that the perpetrator repeatedly sexually assaulted the minor by reportedly threatening that he will reveal about the incident to the girl’s parents.

The police said when the girl attended a medical camp conducted in her school last month, she had revealed that she was not menstruating for about six months.

The medical team prescribed that she take a medical checkup at CMCH. The minor heeded their advice and underwent medical tests which revealed that she was six months pregnant. After receiving counselling, the 16-year-old lodged a complaint against her uncle.

A case was booked by the Perur All-Women police against the perpetrator for offences under sections 5 (j) (ii) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on a child which makes the child pregnant as a consequence of sexual assault), 5 (l) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) 5 (n) (whoever being a relative of the child through blood or adoption or marriage or guardianship or in foster care or having a domestic relationship with a parent of the child or who is living in the same or shared household with the child commits penetrative sexual assault on such child) and 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The police arrested the suspect on Sunday afternoon and produced him before the special court for POCSO cases.