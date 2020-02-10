TN’s first Vir Chakra awardee gets his due in native village

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A park was inaugurated at Magilampadi in Lalgudi on Sunday in memory of Lance Naik Madalai Muthu, the first recipient of Vir Chakra from Tamil Nadu.

Built by The Royal Ex-servicemen Social Welfare Organisation, the Madalai Muthu Vir Chakra memorial is a commemoration of the heroic efforts of the solider.

Lance Nail Madalai Muthu, resident of Lalgudi, belonged to the 28 Air Defence Regiment of the Indian Air Force. He was decorated with the top gallantry award for his heroics in the 1965 India-Pakistan war when he shot down two Pakistan jets and destroyed the air-base at Kalaikundau in Bengal.

The memorial and the 25,000 sq ft park, built inside the Defence colony, has a water fountain, skating tracks and a library. It was inaugurated by Major Rajiv Singh Pudin, Second In-charge28 AD Regiment, Orissa and Col Vinodh, Commanding Officer, State Headquarters, Tiruchy. Speaking at the event, both officers encouraged the youngsters to enrol themselves in the army. They also recalled the heroics of Late Madalai Muthu and the future of war.

TM John Madalai, son of the Madalai Muthu, said, “Statues and memorials of my father are in several places including Pathankot and Army Museum in Orissa. We are happy that a park in memory of our father is being built in the district that he was born. People from neighbouring villages have enrolled into the army learning about my father’s heroics.”