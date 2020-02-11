15-yr-old held in Coimbatore for sexually assaulting special child

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A minor boy was arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl who is deaf and dumb near Kovilmedu, here, on Sunday. The boy, who is 15 years old studying in class IX, was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and was lodged at the juvenile home at Lakshmi Mills Junction in the city, on Monday evening.

The All Women Police (Central), who registered the case said that the girl is studying in class V and is deaf and dumb. On Sunday, when both her parents left for work, the boy had taken her to an isolated place near Kovilmedu where he is said to have sexually assaulted her.

After her mother returned home from work, the girl had told her about the incident using sign language. The mother immediately lodged a complaint with the police. A case was registered against the boy under section 9 (aggravated sexual assault) of POCSO Act. The suspect was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Monday and later, was lodged at the juvenile home. The victim was sent to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for treatment. Further investigation is on.

Woman arrested

Tirupattur: A47-year-old woman, Lakshmi, who was involved in sex racket at Oomerabad in Ambur was arrested. Earlier, the police busted the sex racket run at Veppamara Street. Ambur AWPS registered cases under various Sections of IPC and Immoral Traffic prevention Act.