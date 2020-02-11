Home States Tamil Nadu

15-yr-old held in Coimbatore for sexually assaulting special child

After her mother returned home from work, the girl had told her about the incident using sign language.

Published: 11th February 2020 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A minor boy was arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl who is deaf and dumb near Kovilmedu, here, on Sunday. The boy, who is 15 years old studying in class IX, was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and was lodged at the juvenile home at Lakshmi Mills Junction in the city, on Monday evening.

The All Women Police (Central), who registered the case said that the girl is studying in class V and is deaf and dumb. On Sunday, when both her parents left for work, the boy had taken her to an isolated place near Kovilmedu where he is said to have sexually assaulted her.

After her mother returned home from work, the girl had told her about the incident using sign language. The mother immediately lodged a complaint with the police. A case was registered against the boy under section 9 (aggravated sexual assault) of POCSO Act. The suspect was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Monday and later, was lodged at the juvenile home. The victim was sent to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for treatment. Further investigation is on.

Woman arrested 
Tirupattur: A47-year-old woman, Lakshmi, who was involved in sex racket at Oomerabad in Ambur was arrested. Earlier, the police busted the sex racket run at Veppamara Street. Ambur AWPS registered cases under various Sections of IPC and Immoral Traffic prevention Act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
POCSO Act sexual assault
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp