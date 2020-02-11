Boy drowns as conservancy mini van runs into well

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: In a tragic incident near Kallakurichi, a six-year-old boy drowned in a well and died, as the battery-operated minivan he was travelling in, ran into a roadside well. His mother, who was driving the van, escaped with minor injuries. The boy’s body was rescued after a long struggle. According to police sources, M Vanitha (28) of K Alambalam, is a panchayat solid waste management worker. She and her team collect garbage from K Alambalam, Tirukanur, and Ponparapattu villages.

A couple of months back, Tamil Nadu government had replaced push carts for garbage collection with battery operated mini vans. Since no driving license is required to drive it, women workers involved in the work, had practiced to drive the vehicle and use it.Same way, K Alambalam panchayat had received one vehicle, and on Sunday, Vanitha went to practice driving the van in the government school ground at the village. Her co-workers, Subashini (25), Selvi (33) and Valli (26) also joined. After the practice, they winded up and started back home. Vanitha was driving the vehicle and her son Balaji was sitting beside her, while others followed the vehicle by walk.

At that time, Vanitha suddenly lost control of the vehicle, and it ran into a roadside well. Other women workers who were tracking the vehicle came running and called for help. The villagers rushed to the spot and rescued Vanitha with minor injuries. But Balaji couldn’t be found. They informed Kachirapalyam police and Kallakurichi fire station. Both policemen and fire persons reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

Since water level in the well was high, motors were used to suck some water out of the well. Almost after five long hours of struggle, the body of Balaji was taken out. It was sent to the Government General Hospital in Kallakurichi for autopsy. The vehicle was pulled out and Kachirapalyam police have filed a case and begun inquiries.