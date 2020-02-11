Home States Tamil Nadu

EPS exhorts functionaries to aim for massive win

The call came in the backdrop of AIADMK winning in lesser Rural Local Bodies in 27 districts held recently.

Published: 11th February 2020 05:36 AM

Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Monday exhorted party functionaries to aim for a massive win in the rest of the local bodies since it was important for the party to face the general elections to the State Assembly, just a year away.

The call came in the backdrop of AIADMK winning in lesser Rural Local Bodies in 27 districts held recently. Office bearers from Karur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Perambalur, Madurai, Dindigul, Virudhunagar and Trichy districts took part in the discussions.

1.5K teachers to get appointment orders
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday commenced the issue of appointment orders to 1,503 postgraduate teachers recruited by the State Teachers Recruitment Board. Nine persons received appointment orders from the CM at his residence. The examinations were held on September 27, 28 and 29.

