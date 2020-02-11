Kamal, Rajini to join hands, claims MNM VP

By Express News Service

ERODE: The two stalwarts of the tinsel town — Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth — are keen on tying up for the upcoming Assembly polls, said Makkal Needhi Maiam State Vice President Dr Mahendran. He added that two were in talks to identify the chief ministerial face. Addressing the MNM functionaries in Erode on Sunday, he said that the party wants to see Kamal Haasan as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

In the Lok Sabha election, the party had garnered four per cent vote share, he said. Stating that the party would conduct public meetings all over the State and highlight its policies, Mahendran said the party would start poll campaign from February 21, and has started to hold the gram sabha meetings in the State.