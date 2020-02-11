‘Over half our crop is damaged’, farmers wail over deceased paddy

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Farmers from villages near Lalgudi and Thiruverambur brought with them different varieties of paddy affected by disease to the collectorate on Monday. Farmers said even seeds brought from the agricultural department and treated with their pesticide and insecticide could not prevent the diseases, which ranged from blast and blight to rot.

S Radhakrishnan of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam said over 20,000 acres near Thiruverambur, including in places like Kiliyur, Thirunedungulam, Vaazhavandhaankottai and Asoor, had diseased paddy. They were joined by another group of farmers from Pathalapettai who walked with affected crops to the collectorate. They complained of a similar situation on 1,000 acres. From Lalgudi, a farmer leader from Punjai Sangenthi village also brought a group.

Speaking to TNIE, he said, “In Punjai and Nanjai Sangenthi, we do not have water round the year. We planted 2,000 acres with paddy and over half the crop has been damaged.”

He added, “All crops were planted around September. We were about to harvest in less than 10 days. Each farmer would have spent Rs 28,000. Most cannot sell it as fodder now.”On varieties used, he said, “CO 50,51 and 52 recommended by department were used.

After we noticed the issue, we used chemicals recommended by them, but it hardly helped.”Collector S Sivarasu assured that officials would inspect lands and requests for compensation be forwarded.