Senthil Balaji told to appear before cops on February 14

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Monday directed the State Public Prosecutor to file a modification petition on the anticipatory bail granted to former Transport Minister V Senthil Balaji. The court also directed the MLA to appear before Central Crime Branch police in Chennai on February 14 for an inquiry in connection with a 2012 job racketing case.

The High Court had on February 7 granted conditional anticipatory bail to Senthil Balaji, apprehending arrest in the case. The issue pertains to a complaint lodged against the former minister, saying he duped 16 persons to the tune of `2.31 crore by promising fake jobs. On Monday, public prosecutor A Natarajan stated that certain clarifications were required with regard to the bail petition.

The State Public Prosecutor said that the granting of anticipatory bail and Notice 41A on the same day is not serving any purpose, and therefore, a clarification was required. The judge directed Senthil Balaji to appear before the police on February 14 by complying the 41A notice and until it is informed that the sureties should need not be executed and also directed the State to file modification petition.