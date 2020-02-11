Home States Tamil Nadu

Senthil Balaji told to appear before cops on February 14

Madras High Court on Monday directed the State Public Prosecutor to file a modification petition on the anticipatory bail granted to former Transport Minister V Senthil Balaji.

Published: 11th February 2020 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Former Tamil Nadu Transport Minister Senthil Balaji

Former Tamil Nadu Transport Minister Senthil Balaji. (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Monday directed the State Public Prosecutor to file a modification petition on the anticipatory bail granted to former Transport Minister V Senthil Balaji. The court also directed the MLA to appear before Central Crime Branch police in Chennai on February 14 for an inquiry in connection with a 2012 job racketing case.

The High Court had on February 7 granted conditional anticipatory bail to Senthil Balaji, apprehending arrest in the case. The issue pertains to a complaint lodged against the former minister, saying he duped 16 persons to the tune of `2.31 crore by promising fake jobs. On Monday, public prosecutor A Natarajan stated that certain clarifications were required with regard to the bail petition.

The State Public Prosecutor said that the granting of anticipatory bail and Notice 41A on the same day is not serving any purpose, and therefore, a clarification was required. The judge directed Senthil Balaji to appear before the police on February 14 by complying the 41A notice and until it is informed that the sureties should need not be executed and also directed the State to file modification petition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Senthil Balaji
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp