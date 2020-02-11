Three serious after bus plunges into irrigation channel near Velankanni

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Around 20 people were injured when a government bus plunged into a channel at Nirthanamangalam near Velankanni on Monday afternoon.

According to sources, the bus started from Nagapattinam bus Stand around 2 pm and was on its way towards Ettukudi. S Kalidas (45) from Nagore was driving the bus that was about to stop at a village named Niruthanamangalam near Velankanni around 2.40 pm.

A quick diversion to avoid a bump on the road caused the accident as the vehicle plunged into the irrigation channel on the right side of the road. Locals rushed to rescue the passengers, who were all pulled out and the injured were taken to Nagapattinam GH in ambulances and private vehicles.

Two women and a male passenger suffered serious injuries and were admitted while the other were treated as outpatients. The Velankanni police has filed a case.