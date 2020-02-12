Clash over rate, 15-year-old kills sex worker in a fit of rage

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM A special team of police, arrested a 15-year-old boy for allegedly murdering a sex worker after she denied service to him for Rs 50 and also threatened to inform his parents, in Villupuram.

DSP Shankar said, “The boy has confessed that he murdered her. Initially she was ready to go with the boy for just Rs 50, but later after they reached an isolated spot, she asked for Rs 500 instead. When the boy denied, she threatened to inform his parents. This irked him and in a fit of rage he attacked her with a stone and killed her.”

The incident came to light on January 15, when her body was found in railway colony. “The body was sent for autopsy and an inquiry began to identify her,” said police.

“She used to beg in the railway junction at Villupuram and was also a sex worker. Initially, it was tough to get her details; so we alerted police stations in Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Salem, Kancheepuram and Puducherry,” an investigating officer said. With the help of a sniffer dog, police zeroed in on V Maruthur and inquired the tea sellers. They identified a 15-year-old boy who was last seen with her, the night before her body was found.

DSP S Jeyakumar said, “His parents work in Tirupur and he stays with his grandmother. We are yet to identify the deceased as not much is known about her.” He was remanded to Cuddalore juvenile home after presenting before the district magistrate.